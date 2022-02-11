Beverly J. Augustine – August 22, 1922 – February 9, 2022
A Celebration of Life for longtime Lamar resident and business owner, Beverly J. Augustine will be held at 4:10 PM “So I won’t be late” Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Lamar First Presbyterian Church with Rory Gillespie officiating.
Interment will be held at the Crystal Lake Cemetery East in Frankfort, Michigan next to her husband “Clif” who passed away on June 9, 1984.
Mrs. Augustine was born on August 22, 1922 at Frankfort, Michigan to Joseph Elmer and Goldie Leone (Fisher) Nelson and passed away on February 9, 2022 at her home in Lamar at the age of 99.
She is preceded in death by her husband Clifton “Clif” F. Augustine and her parents Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Nelson.
Beverly is survived by her daughter Julie Vice of Lamar, CO, grandson Jason (Amy) Vice of Genoa, CO and great-grandchildren Skyler Jo Vice and Aubrie Mae Vice as well as many cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Colorado CattleWomen Association in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
