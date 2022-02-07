Amber Goodman-Gonzales – October 19, 1973 – February 2, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Feb 07, 2022 | Comments 0
Graveside services for former Wiley resident, currently of Bucklin, Kansas will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Wiley Cemetery with Mike Schneider of the Wiley Community Church officiating.
Per Amber’s request there will be no public visitation.
Amber was born in Lamar, Colorado on October 19, 1973 and passed away at Phelps Health in Rolla, Missouri on February 2, 2022 at the age of 48.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Adrianna Goodman and her grandparents Adolph and Veta Zenker.
Amber is survived by her children, Angela Goodman of Bucklin, KS and Aaron Goodman of Las Animas, CO. Also surviving is her grandson Castiel Clare, her mother Peggy Gallegos of Colorado Springs and siblings, Nick Gallegos of Colorado Springs and Heather Gallegos of La Junta, CO.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Amber Gonzales Memorial Fund in care of the Peacock Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: