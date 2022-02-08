2022 Golden Plains Insurance Scholarship
Russ Baldwin | Feb 08, 2022 | Comments 0
Golden Plains Insurance is offering a $2,000 educational scholarship for 2022.
Lamar – January 27, 2022 — Golden Plains Insurance is once again proud to announce its annual scholarship award. In recognition of the Golden Plains Insurance Agency’s 10-year Anniversary under the ownership of Nick Palmer, this year we will be awarding a $2,000 scholarship for the 2021-2022 Academic school year to a deserving 2022 high school graduate with a desire for successful completion of higher education, either academic or vocational.
Applications are available to students at any one of our three offices located in Lamar at 311 S 5th Street, in Springfield at 27925 US Hwy 287, and in Walsh at 508 N Colorado Street. The application will also be available on our website at www.goldenplainsinsurance.com. Applications may be mailed or dropped off at any one of our offices from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications must be received no later than close of business on Friday, April 15, 2022.
As in years past, we look forward to receiving the applications from qualifying area students and reading about their accomplishments and future goals. The competition for these scholarships is always intense, and we take great satisfaction in knowing that we have helped a very deserving student pay for a part of their higher education.
Golden Plains Insurance with three offices in southeast Colorado is an Independent Insurance Agency with an extensive portfolio of insurance products using multiple underwriters allowing them to find the best coverage at a competitive value for their clients.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Education • Featured • Media Release • School • Youth
About the Author: