The 2022 High Plains Snow Goose Festival Takes Flight February 3rd
Russ Baldwin | Jan 18, 2022 | Comments 0
LAMAR, Colorado — Southeastern Colorado’s High Plains Snow Goose Festival is set to return to Lamar from February 3rd through the 6th.
Lamar is home to more than 400 species of birds over a year, making it one of the best birding locations in Colorado. Surrounded by grasslands and plains, the riparian habitats of Lamar draw thousands of birds in need of rest during their seasonal migrations. Lamar is, by all definitions, an oasis for our feathered friends.
This natural phenomenon is celebrated during the Annual High Plains Snow Goose Festival, one of Colorado’s largest birding festivals. It’s held every February when the fields and reservoirs of southeastern Colorado turn white—not from snow but the large white geese arriving by the thousands during their traditional migration to their winter roosts.
“It is a sight to behold. People come from all over the area to see the magnificent sight of the sky filled with white geese. You don’t want to miss this annual event,” says High Plains Snow Goose Festival Director Jessica Medina.
This year’s festival is scheduled for February 3rd through February 6th, and it’s expected that families, bird watchers, and a variety of outdoor enthusiasts will come to see the arctic waterfowl as they arrive via the Western Central Flyway that includes Colorado, New Mexico, and the Texas Panhandle.
The festival offers four days of learning and exploring in southeastern Colorado, including a variety of programs, field trips, and seminars that celebrate birding and the heritage of The Great High Prairie. Other events include a trade show and craft fair, a silent auction, games for kids, and photo contests. While some of the tours require paid tickets, many of the events are free and fun for the whole family.
This year, participants may book tours in advance to reserve their spots. With lots of options, birding tours include a full-day in Picture and Carrizo Canyons, where visitors will learn about local history, hike, and see petroglyphs on the canyon walls, a sunrise tour in the local state wildlife areas where the snow geese wake and fly off to their feeding grounds, and an early morning tour at Two Buttes Reservoir Dam.
There are so many things to do during the festival—wildlife to see, history and heritage to learn, people with shared interests to visit with. Lifelong friendships are forged here. There is something for everyone in the family. This year we’ve added a fun interactive app “Agents of Discovery” with a mission just for kids during the event. You won’t want to miss it,” says Medina.
This year’s keynote speaker is Jonathan Reitz, a Wildlife Biologist for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, who will talk about the lesser prairie-chicken, an icon of Colorado’s southeastern prairies. Due to a long list of factors, these birds were nearly wiped out in southeastern Colorado and southwestern Kansas. Reitz is part of a four-year-effort effort to recover the species, which included catching and translocating over 400 lesser-prairie chickens to US Forest Service Grasslands.
“This festival has been going on for over 20 years and is very well attended by all ages from surrounding areas and other states. We have fun and educational tours on birding and history, a really great photo contest, a trade show/craft fair that is amazing, hands-on booths for kids by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, live birds of prey, and a great wrap up planned for Saturday evening with Jonathon Ritz, wildlife biologist for Colorado Parks and Wildlife to talk about the lesser prairie-chicken,” says Chad Hart, Prowers County Lodging Tax Board Member.
For more information on the High Plains Snow Goose Festival, visit highplainssnowgoose.com.
