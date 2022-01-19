Sharon Pippin – August 12, 1951 – January 16, 2022
A memorial service for longtime Wiley resident, Sharon Pippin will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Wiley Cemetery. Per Sharon’s request cremation will take place.
Sharon was born on August 12, 1951 at Lamar, Colorado to John Bernard and Wildie Louella (Lamborn) Rife and passed away on January 16, 2022 at her home in Wiley, Colorado at the age of 70.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Pippin, Jr. and her parents.
Sharon is survived by her children Lora (Jerry) Webb of Two Buttes, CO, Lee (Erica) Chatham and Myles (Brandee) Chatham both of Liberal, KS; grandchildren Savanah Chatham, Alex Chatham, Levi Chatham, Andra Jean Webb, Jesse Webb, Aurora Webb, James Webb and Brooke Chatham and great-grandchildren Jordan Webb and Jericha Webb. She is also survived by her siblings, Virginia Groves of Wiley, CO, Wayne Rife of Lamar, CO, Sterling Rife of Canon City, CO and Stanley Rife of Orem, UT as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
