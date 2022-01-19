Oscar Rosales Abrego – June 28, 1963 – January 18, 2022
A mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar resident, Oscar Rosales Abrego will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 with Reverend Steven Murray as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church with Maria Elena Gomez reciting. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation for Oscar will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM on Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Oscar was born on June 28, 1963 at Mexico City, Mexico to Jesus and Elvira (Abrego) Rosales and passed away on January 18, 2022 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 58.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandson Jonathan Rosales and sisters Teresa Rosales and Concepcion Rosales.
Oscar is survived by his wife Betty Rosales of the family home in Lamar; children Juan (Orle Gomez Alarcon) Rosales, Esveydi (Jorge Castillo) Rosales, Karina (Tony) Chico, Jessica (Antonio Martinez) Rosales; grandchildren Oscar Rosales, Joshua Bruce, Christian Verde and his father Javier Verde, Natalie Chico, Sebastian Chico and Giselle Martinez. He is also survived by his siblings Rafael Rosales, Maria Rosales and Alvaro Rosales as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
