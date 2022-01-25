Mina Marie DeBusk – June 9, 1926 – January 23, 2022
A private family interment of ashes will be held at a later date for Eads Prairie Pines Assisted Living resident, Mina M. DeBusk.
Mrs. DeBusk was born on June 9, 1926, in Fairview, Missouri, to Harvey Lee and Pearl May (Anderson) DeBusk and passed away at Prairie Pines on January 23, 2022 at the age of 95.
Mina is preceded in death by her parents, her older brother and sister-in-law Noble and Emma DeBusk, her niece Jeannie (Kent) Strong, sisters-in-law Rosa (Weimer) DeBusk and Gloria (McCarthy) DeBusk .
She is survived by her younger brother Eugene DeBusk of Pueblo as well as numerous relatives, friends, nieces and nephews to include Ron (Candy) Solt of Wiley, Gary (Suzanne Zurybida) DeBusk of Ashburn, Virginia, Cary (Tom) Jacobs of Thornton, CO, Mary Sue (Steven) Widener of Granada, Rick (Callie) DeBusk of Buckeye, AZ, Debra (Bob) Kyllo of Post Falls, ID, and Patrick DeBusk of Pueblo, all of whom she affectionately referred to as her kids.
Mina worked her entire life beginning in WWII as one of the “Rosie the Riveters” in Wichita, Kansas. She worked for the Boeing Corporation in Wichita for 36 years as an administrative secretary. Following Mina’s retirement she came back to Colorado Springs where she became employed as an assistant manager at Residence at Skyway apartment complex from 1996 to 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or to the Eads Prairie Pines Assisted Living either direct or in care of the Peacock Funeral Home.
