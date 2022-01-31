Letter to the Editor from Jay Brooke
I have proudly served on the Board of the Domestic Safety Resource Center for the past thirty-five years. As you may or may not know, the Center provides crisis intervention and support services for victims of domestic violence, child abuse and human trafficking in Baca, Prowers, Kiowa and Cheyenne Counties.
We recently experienced a crisis of our own when promised grant funding did not arrive when expected, and we needed to figure how to cover a payroll. I went to see Peter Page at Frontier Bank for assistance in how we were going to make sure our great staff led by Director Jenny Navarrette got paid. Peter got Ty Rushton at the Fellowship Credit Union engaged as Fellowship needed to contribute a critical piece of the plan.
To make a long story short, the Domestic Safety staff got paid as scheduled and there was great cooperation and collaboration between Frontier and Fellowship that allowed it to happen.
Thanks to Peter, Ty and all who helped us out.
Jay Brooke
Board Treasurer
Domestic Safety Resource Center
Prairie Street
Lamar
