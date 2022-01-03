Lamar High School DECA Earns Chapter Honor
Lamar High School DECA in Lamar, Colorado was recently awarded Thrive Level Recognition in the DECA Chapter Campaign for the 2021-2022 school year. The results were announced on decadirect.org.
Each year, DECA recognizes leading chapters that have built strong local programs focused on serving an exceptional number of members, advisors, alumni and business partners. These chapters and individuals dedicate outreach activities and other DECA-related endeavors. The chapter’s advisor and student leaders have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to DECA.
DECA’s promotional champaign provides chamber members an opportunity to share with their school and community what DECA is all about and how their chapter is making a positive impact on its members and community.
“To say I am proud of our chapter members and office team is an understatement. Our officers have worked as a team to hold meaningful community service projects, while also preparing our members for competition to allow all members to gain knowledge for their future endeavors. The most exciting part about this award is the opportunity to send three of our members to the Thrive Leadership Academy at the International Career Development Conference this spring in Atlanta, GA,” said Jenna Randle, LHS DECA Advisor.
Of the 3,000 DECA chapters nationwide, only 450 chapters earned recognition in DECA’s chapter campaigns and only 775 chapters earned recognition in DECA’s membership campaign.
