GRAIN STOCKS – DECEMBER 1, 2021
COLORADO
All corn stocks in Colorado on December 1, 2021 were 103.44 million bushels, up 10 percent from December 1, 2020, according to the December 1 Agricultural Survey and December Grain Stocks Report conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. All corn stocks stored on farms amounted to 63.00 million bushels, up 15 percent from a year ago. All corn stored off farms amounted to 40.44 million bushels, up 4 percent from a year ago. Off-farm oat stocks in Colorado were estimated at 19,000 bushels, down 73,000 bushels from last year. Off-farm sorghum stocks totaled 7.46 million bushels on December 1, 2021, up 16 percent from a year ago. Off-farm soybean stocks totaled 149,000 bushels on December 1, 2021.
All wheat stocks in Colorado on December 1, 2021 were 39.49 million bushels, up 23 percent from December 1, 2020. All wheat stocks stored on farms amounted to 9.30 million bushels, up 7 percent from a year ago. All wheat stored off farms amounted to 30.19 million bushels, up 29 percent from a year ago. Other Colorado grain stocks were not published separately to avoid disclosing data for individual operations. Colorado’s on-farm storage capacity totaled 170.00 million bushels on December 1, 2021, unchanged from the December 1, 2020 estimate.
UNITED STATES
Corn stored in all positions on December 1, 2021 totaled 11.6 billion bushels, up 3 percent from December 1, 2020. Of the total stocks, 7.23 billion bushels are stored on farms, up 3 percent from a year earlier. Off-farm stocks, at 4.41 billion bushels, are up 4 percent from a year ago. The September – November 2021 indicated disappearance is 4.70 billion bushels, compared with 4.74 billion bushels during the same period last year.
Grain sorghum stored in all positions on December 1, 2021 totaled 289 million bushels, up 32 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks, at 29.5 million bushels, are up 38 percent from December 1 last year. Off-farm stocks, at 260 million bushels, are up 31 percent from a year earlier. The September – November 2021 indicated disappearance from all positions is 179 million bushels, down 2 percent from the same period in 2020.
Oats stored in all positions on December 1, 2021 totaled 55.5 million bushels, down 11 percent from the stocks on December 1, 2020. Of the total stocks on hand, 18.5 million bushels are stored on farms, down 36 percent from a year ago. Off-farm stocks totaled 37.0 million bushels, up 10 percent from the previous year. Indicated disappearance during September – November 2021 totaled 6.55 million bushels.
Barley stored in all positions on December 1, 2021 totaled 97.6 million bushels, down 34 percent from December 1, 2020. On-farm stocks are estimated at 43.1 million bushels, 49 percent below a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 54.5 million bushels, are 14 percent below December 2020. The September – November 2021 indicated disappearance is 37.8 million bushels, 23 percent above the same period a year earlier.
All wheat stored in all positions on December 1, 2021 totaled 1.39 billion bushels, down 18 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks are estimated at 273 million bushels, down 43 percent from last December. Off-farm stocks, at 1.12 billion bushels, are down 8 percent from a year ago. The September – November 2021 indicated disappearance is 384 million bushels, 16 percent below the same period a year earlier.
