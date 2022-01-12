Glenda Ruth Patrick – July 10, 1949 – January 10, 2022
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Glenda Ruth Patrick will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Las Animas/Bent County Cemetery in Las Animas, Colorado.
Visitation for Mrs. Patrick will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 8:00AM until service time at the funeral home.
Glenda was born on July 10, 1949 at Las Animas, Colorado to Allen Edgar and Ruth Adellia (Heath) Ford and passed away on January 10, 2022 at her home in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 72.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Patrick, her parents, brothers Gene Ford, Allen Dale Ford and Larry Ford.
Glenda is survived by her children Roy (Tracee) Comstock, Jason (Charlotte) Comstock, Brandi (Cody) Primm, Brian Comstock and Brad Patrick and grandchildren Noah, Maddie, Alexa, Deborah, Brenda, Kiarra, Cayden, Elleigh, Evelyn and Kannon Patrick. She is also survived by her brother Denny Jaye of Kansas as well as other family and friends.
Services for Ruth are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
