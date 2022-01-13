Darrell Wayne Brown – March 20, 1939 – January 11, 2022
A memorial service for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident Darrell Wayne Brown will be held in the spring of 2022. Per Darrell’s request cremation will take place.
Darrell was born on March 20, 1939 at Elsie, Nebraska to Ross and Eunice (Deal) Brown and passed away on January 11, 2022 at the Weisbrod Memorial Hospital in Eads, Colorado at the age of 82.
He is preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Edith Marie (Carter) Brown, his sisters Patricia Ann at birth, Shirley Hockett and brother Larry Brown.
Darrell is survived by his children Sheryl (Rick) Reifschneider of Lamar, CO, Johnny (Linda) Brown of Glen Burnie, MD and David (Denise) Brown of Newton, AL; grandchildren Nathan, Adam, Taylor, Mitchell, Morgan, Jonathan and Daniel (Steph) Nichols; great-grandchildren Chasity Cornett, Destiny Brown, Emersyn and Micah Brown, and Anaiah, Brayla and Micah Nichols. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
