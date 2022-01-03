CPW Southeast Region Sportsperson’s Caucus to discuss how hunting licenses are allocated
Russ Baldwin | Jan 03, 2022 | Comments 0
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Sportspersons from across Colorado are invited to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region Sportsperson’s Caucus for updates on a variety of issues important to hunters, anglers and outdoor enthusiasts.
The featured topic will be allocation of big game hunting licenses.
“CPW is examining its current big game allocation policies,” said CPW Southeast Region Manager Brett Ackerman. “This caucus discussion will be part of our thorough and comprehensive outreach to stakeholders to determine the path forward.”
The virtual-only caucus is scheduled 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. It will be streamed live, online, via CPW’s statewide Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CoParksWildlife.
Besides Ackerman, the caucus will feature Larry McCormack and Ron Goodrich, who represent the CPW Southeast Region caucus as delegates to the statewide Sportsperson’s Roundtable.
Ackerman will also provide an update on CPW’s wolf reintroduction efforts and he’ll discuss recent staff changes within the Southeast Region. Also, CPW biologists will provide updates on aquatics and terrestrial sections.
“Our Sportsperson’s Caucus is a great opportunity for hunters, anglers, trappers and outdoor enthusiasts to engage with CPW staff as well as our caucus representatives,” Ackerman said.
He noted that McCormack and Goodrich will carry all positions taken by the Southeast Region caucus to the Statewide Roundtable when important policy decisions and issues are debated.
“We want all Colorado residents to have an active voice in how CPW manages wildlife,” Ackerman said.
The caucus agenda is posted on the CPW website.
BOX
What: CPW Southeast Region Sportsperson’s Caucus
When: 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022
Where: Streaming online on CPW’s Facebook page.
Info: Call 719-227-5200 for additional information or visit: https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Roundtable.aspx
Filed Under: Agriculture • Consumer Issues • Featured • Media Release • Recreation • Tourism
About the Author: