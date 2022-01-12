COVID-19 Weekly Update for January 12, 2022 from PCPHE
There have been 88 cases noted in the past seven days and 107 cases in the past fourteen days. Of those 29 and 40 persons had received at least one vaccination.
The seven day average Test Positivity rate has climbed to 14.92% (goal is <5%). This is up from 4.87% last week.
ISOLATION AND QUARANTINE
- The CDC shortened isolation after a positive COVID-19 test to 5 days as long as a well-fitting mask is worn for days 6-10 with return to normal activities thereafter. For schools, stay in touch with your district for their current policy. Most support the option of returning to school after 5 days of isolation and wearing a well-fitting mask for the next 5 days.
- The state’s testing program is backlogged. They still request that people sign up and they will send you tests as soon as they have them back in stock. If you would like to opt in to free at home testing please see: https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-testing-at-home
- Please get vaccinated! If you are vaccinated you are 2.5 times less likely to get COVID-19, 12.7 times less likely to be hospitalized, and 12.8 times less likely to die from COVID-19! Please see https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine-breakthrough for updates
- The state has reactivated Crisis Standards of Care for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Emergency Medical Services are an essential part of the continuum of health care that often starts with a call to emergency dispatch (e.g., 9-1-1). The crisis standards for Emergency Medical Services provide guidance for call centers, dispatch centers, and emergency medical service agencies, and responders regarding how to:
- Interact with potentially infectious patients.
- Maximize care for multiple patients with limited staff and emergency vehicles.
- Determine what kind of treatment to provide, such as whether and where a patient should be transported for further care, if deemed necessary.
- Masks continue to be required on all public transportation.
