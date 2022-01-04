Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report, December 2021
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Exceptionally dry and warm weather persisted across several counties during the month of December, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Productive snowstorms during
the latter half of December brought moisture to western counties and the high country, greatly boosting snowpack.
Eastern counties remained very dry but received beneficial moisture at the end of December. Low temperatures below zero were noted. Overall, the entire state remained in moderate to severe drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report.
Drought conditions worsened in eastern counties and livestock producers continued to utilize winter grazing arrangements where available. Concerns remained for fall-seeded crops and pasture conditions due to severe lack of precipitation.
In southwestern counties, reporters noted snow and rain caused muddy conditions. The San Luis Valley remained very dry and warm during December. According to county reports, mild weather and lack of snow allowed livestock to remain pastured longer than normal. Producers continued to provide feed supplements due to poor range conditions.
Statewide, winter wheat condition declined with 25 percent of the crop rated good to excellent, compared to 38 percent good to excellent from the previous report and 19 percent good to excellent last year.
As of January 1, 2022, snowpack in Colorado was 123 percent measured as percent of median snowfall.
