Charles W. Cook – September 1, 1938 – January 11, 2022
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Charles W. Cook will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Charles will be held from 4:00PM until 6:00PM on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Charles was born on September 1, 1938 at Wiley, Colorado to Coy Samuel and Maggie (Lashmett) Cook and passed away on January 11, 2022 at the Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 83.
He is preceded in death by his father Coy S. Cook, mother Maggie Cook, infant son Randall Eugene Cook; two grandchildren, one great-grandchild and siblings Harold Cook, Melvin Cook, James Cook and Donald Cook.
Charles is survived by his wife Helen Cook of the family home in Lamar; children Ron (Lonna) Cook of Lamar, CO, Vickie (James) Bond of Wiley, CO, Keith (Gail) Cook, Tressa Cook-Bellomy and Danielle Cook all of Lamar; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and sister Roberta Egley of Greeley, CO. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Christian Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
