Charles Raymond Norvell – November 4, 1962 – January 6, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Jan 10, 2022 | Comments 0
Charlie was born on November 4, 1962 in Colorado Springs, CO to Vernon and Mary (Trumbo) Norvell and passed away in his home with family by his side on January 6, 2022 at the age of 59 after a brave fight with cancer.
He graduated from Peyton High School class of 1981. Charlie lived in Peyton, CO most of his life until he moved to Lamar in 2005. He loved the outdoors. Some of his favorite hobbies included; hunting, fishing, shooting, water-skiing, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, camping, and repairing classic cars.
Charlie was known for making people laugh; he was adventurous, hard-working, and had a fun personality.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Mary Norvell; and brother, Danny Norvell of Lamar, Colorado.
Charlie is survived by his children, Kristin (Norvell) Barber and husband, Chad of Hughesville, MD and Taryn Norvell of Amarillo, TX; and two grandchildren, Cole and Karlee Barber. He is also survived by his siblings, Nancy Welch of Madison, WI, Dean Norvell of Colorado Springs, Rod (Cec) Norvell of Peyton, CO, and Sue (Bud) Tipton of Lamar, CO
A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the Wiley Community Center on January 22, 2022. Please BYOB.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lamar Area Hospice.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: