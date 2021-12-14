Wind Storm Advisory for S.E. Colorado for Dec. 15.
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE – National Weather Service Pueblo CO – 353 AM MST Tue Dec 14 2021
…HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts 60 to 80 mph expected.
* WHERE…the Southeast Colorado Plains.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong cross winds are expected on Interstate 25 and other north to south highways. The recent dry conditions will lead to widespread blowing dust causing reduced visibilities on area roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
5 Loaves Pantry is moving distribution from this Wednesday to Friday 12/17/21 @ 2:30. (due to wind on Wednesday)
The Lamar Re-2 School District is cancelling classes for December 15th in light of potential power outages and unsafe road and visibility conditions
