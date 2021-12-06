Warren W. Bauder – October 23, 1930 – December 1, 2021
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Warren W. Bauder will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Lamar First Baptist Church with Pastor Darren Stroh officiating.
Warren was born on October 23, 1930 at a farm northwest of Burlington, Colorado to Walter Gottlieb and Gertrude Louise (Church) Bauder and passed away on December 1, 2021 at the Weisbrod Memorial Nursing Home in Eads, Colorado at the age of 91.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Donald Bauder.
Warren is survived by his wife Wanda Bauder of the family home in Lamar; children Marla (Keith) Kent of FL and Dale Bauder of Canon City, CO; grandchildren Jennifer (Justin) Mortimeyer of Lamar, CO, Julianne (John) Clute of MI, Katelyn (Juan) Jaramillo of FL, Jason Bauder and Olivia Bauder both of NC, great-grandchildren Annabelle, Samuel, Elizabeth, Franklin, Mayci, Colton, Braiden, MacKenzi and Dillon as well as numerous cousins, other family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Weisbrod Memorial Nursing Home Activity Fund either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
