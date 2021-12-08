Terry Robinson – April 30, 1947 – December 6, 2021
A Memorial Service for Terry Robinson will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado.
Terry Wayne Robinson was born in Odessa, Texas on April 30, 1947 to Don Robinson and Peggy (Baird) Robinson. He passed away on December 6, 2021 at 3:15 p.m. at his home in Holly, Colorado.
Terry grew up in Odessa, Texas area coming to Holly, Colorado in 1965 to work for the Job Corps cleaning up after the Holly flood. He stayed in Holly and finished his senior year of high school, graduating with the Class of 1966. On December 10, 1966 he was united in marriage to Rosetta Laird, a marriage that lasted 55 years. Terry and Rose were blessed with their son, Anthony Robinson and Terry’s beloved grandchildren, Thad, Taryn, Taelynn, and Harlee as well as three great grandchildren, James, Sophia, and Christian.
Terry accepted the Lord Jesus as his personal Savior at the Calvary Baptist Church in Odessa, Texas at the age of 10 years old and his faith remained with him the rest of his life. Terry was a kind and generous man who loved God, his family, motorcycles, cars, and the Denver Broncos.
Terry is survived by his wife, Rose Robinson; son, Anthony (Stacy) Robinson; two brothers, Jerry (Pam) Robinson and Steve (Sandra) Robinson; two sisters, Penny Welch and Donna (Kerry) McKinley; 4 sisters-in-law, Earlene (Gene) LeForce, Sue (Gene) Wright, Sandy Nichelson, and Judy (Terry) Whisenand; several nieces and nephews who were very much loved; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Earl Laird; mother-in-law, Berma Laird; 4 nephews, Randy LeForce, Jeffrey Andrews, Cody Thayer, and Eric Robinson; grandparents, William and Maud Robinson; Aunt Nell and Uncle Bob Davis; and brothers-in-law, Nick Nichelson and Mike Welch.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holly Fire and Ambulance or Syracuse Christian Academy in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052.
