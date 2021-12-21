Shirley L. Ortiz – April 6, 1952 – December 20, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Dec 21, 2021 | Comments 0
A Rite of Committal for Bristol resident Shirley Ortiz will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Sunnyslope Cemetery in Bristol, Colorado. Reverend Joseph Lawrence will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Peacock Funeral Home.
Mrs. Ortiz was born on April 6, 1952 at Lamar, Colorado to Pete and Tillie (Gurule) Gomez and passed away at Highlands Ranch, CO on December 20, 2021 at the age 69.
Shirley is preceded in death by her infant son Stewart Avery, her parents and her sister Judy Guiterrez.
She is survived by her husband Michael of the family home in Bristol, children Chris (Stacey) Ortiz and Luis (Tina) Ortiz all of Colorado City, Elizabeth (Brad) Hainer of Bristol and Sarah (Eric) Settles of Lamar. Shirley is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, sister Sally (Jim) Tenorio of Thornton, CO, brothers Peter Gomez of Lamar and Marvin Gomez of California. Numerous other relatives and many friends also survive.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Foundation in care of the funeral home office.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home.
