Sandra Tackett – May 25, 1960 – December 13, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Dec 23, 2021 | Comments 0
Funeral Liturgy for Sandra Tackett will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Sandra Kay Tackett was born on May 25, 1960 to William Harrison and Lois Mae (Grubaugh) Tackett. She passed away on December 13, 2021 at the age of 61.
Sandra enjoyed playing games on her computer, crocheting, and spending time with her family.
Sandra is survived by her husband, David L. Trujillo Sr.; daughter, Rosenda (Jesus Molina) Anaya; son, Migel Anaya Jr.; stepson David Trujillo Jr.; stepdaughter-in-law, Terri Neil; sister, Carol Tackett; brother, John Tackett; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Bruce) Tackett; grandchildren, Alyiah Tovar, Anastasia Molina-Anaya, Jesus Molina-Anaya, Angel Anaya, Jordan Anaya, Leythsia Trujillo, Malachi Neil, Erminio Neil; one great grandchild, Jiraiya Rai Oakleaf; 5 nieces, 3 nephews; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lois Tackett; brother, Bruce Tackett; and stepson, Christopher Neil.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: