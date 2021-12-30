Prowers Journal Annual Year-in-Review, October 2021
Russ Baldwin | Dec 30, 2021
Groundbreaking for Cobblestone Motel
The local owners/investors of the Lamar Colorado “Cobblestone Hotel & Suites” located at 1215 N. Main St., Lamar, Colorado held a ceremonial ground breaking for this much awaited addition to Lamar at the site on Wednesday, October 6th. The event was attended by members of the Prowers County Commissioners, Lamar City Council, Prowers Economic Prosperity and Cobblestone representatives.
The Cobblestone Hotel property, when completed, will offer a mix of King bed suites, double Queen bed suites, and eight 2-room extended stay suites. All rooms will have a microwave, mini-frig., 40″-42″ flat screen TV, and have free WIFI throughout the hotel. This hotel will feature a guest business center, a wine and beer lounge, a fireplace in the lobby, and an indoor pool. Lamar is joining the Cobblestone Hotel portfolio with sister hotels in Holyoke, Wray, Kersey, Eaton, Eads, currently under construction in Yuma, and will also begin construction very soon in Springfield, Colorado.
Lamar Council Approves Electric Charging Stations
The Lamar City Council voted to meet the growing demand for charge stations for vehicles using electricity for their main power source. The action came following considerable discussion during the October 11th meeting over how the location of the two proposals would encroach on daily traffic around the Lamar Chamber of Commerce and Welcome Center and especially during special events throughout the year. One single charge point station has been located at the Lamar Chamber of Commerce parking lot for the past three years, but it is a level-one, slow-charger, requiring as many as four hours for one vehicle.
Two new systems have been recommended, one on East Beech Street and another in the Chamber of Commerce Parking lot. One agreement calls for eight bays for Tesla vehicles on the south side of the train and water tower display. The other agreement, with ChargePoint LLC, also calls for additional, faster chargers, approximately 30 minutes in duration, which places them on the north side of the parking lot, closer to the Enchanted Forest stage and to the east of the current charge station.
Lamar Moves Forward with Housing Project
The Lamar City Council received an update on the workforce housing program which will construct 60 new houses for essential workers in six southeastern Colorado communities. During the October 25th meeting, John Fulton, representative for Southern Colorado Economic Development District, said these are pre-sold homes which will be made available first, to those considered to be essential employees and any remaining homes will be available on the open market. Specific design plans have been released and price points will be set up going into early November.
Lamar’s land and funding contribution consists of 14 parcels, located at 8th Street and Savage Avenue. Five of the parcels will be purchased by SECED for single-family homes and nine will remain with Langston Construction and Carrigan Excavating for future construction. The council approved an invoice for its contribution to the project to SECED, Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development. The funds will be used for the purchase of property for development in Lamar. SECED Executive Director, Stephanie Gonzales, told the council they will have the option to list the houses for sale to the public on an open market or allow businesses to purchase the properties which would then be rented to their employees. She said this will be the only time Lamar will be asked to make a financial contribution to this first phase of the project.
