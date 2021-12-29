Prowers Journal Annual Year in Review, August 2021
Interest in Commercial Development for Troy Manor
The property occupied by the former Troy Manor Motel may be sold. Lamar Mayor, Kirk Crespin stated during a council meeting, the Mini-Mart group, which showed an interest in the property last year, made a tentative offer on the land at 1101 South Main Street. The city has made a counter offer of $105,000 and reviewed a non-binding letter of intent towards the purchase. Mayor Crespin said the city has stipulated that any purchase of the property needs to be one that will help generate sales tax revenue and increase the workforce. The property may be used as a restaurant or fast-food operation.
City Seeking Environment Funds for Building Demolition-Rehab Projects
Craig Brooks, City Building Inspector, provided an outline on the progress of the city’s Building Department and the GIS Office so far this year. The department has been busy the past year based on statistics alone. “We’ve issued 229 commercial and residential building permits so far this year which has generated $4,834,059.32 in estimated value,” he told the council and that various fees have generated $107,318.95 in the same time frame. Brooks said he’s conducted 997 inspections and attended about 60 meetings to review building plans on various projects.
Brooks was given the go-ahead by the council to apply for the 2022 Brownfield Grant for $300,000 for Phase I and II assessments and clean-up programs. He told the council, “No dollar match will be needed for this grant and we should have word of its approval by May of next year.” Brooks added the funds will be applied on a similar basis for asbestos clean-up as they were for Opal’s and the Troy Manor, but the focus this time would be on improvements to the Main Café project, assisting development of the proposed meat packing plant and the former Norjune Apartments on West Elm Street.
Escondido Park Improvements are in Progress
A brief, ground-breaking ceremony took place at noon at Escondido Park this past Monday, August 23rd. The event marked the development of two new regulation-sized soccer fields adjacent to the parking lot and the current practice fields.
Lamar Mayor, Kirk Crespin, noted the parks will be used for years to come and will serve to attract numerous teams and visitors to the park and Lamar as a seasonal soccer schedule is developed for various leagues and Lamar Community College. One field will be used by LCC during its soccer season and the other will be open to the community at-large for soccer programs.
The fields are currently being prepared by Timberline Construction for an irrigation/sprinkler system and following that, $500,000 worth of sod and dirt will be in place by September 15th. Crespin explained, “The fields will be able to get accommodated through this fall, winter and spring seasons and by next year, the Running Lopes from LCC will be able to use the field for their games by the fall.”
Grant funds were used for the bulk of the half-million-dollar project with Community State Bank contributed $50,000 for a broadcast booth and LCC contributed $80,000 towards other improvements.
Feathers Takes a Third in State Fair Parade
Feathers, the world’s largest goose decoy and mascot of the Lamar Chamber of Commerce Honker’s turned heads once again during this past Saturday’s State Fair Parade in Pueblo.
The Honkers came home with the bronze, awarded with 3rd Place by the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce judges in the Commercial Category. This year’s theme was, “Hometown Heroes and Rodeos”, combining an element of patriotism with a western flair.
Perfect weather, but about 98 degrees, the crowds turned out after a year’s absence to view the entries from around the state as a traditional kick-off to the annual state fair which is also posting record numbers following last year’s pandemic shut-down.
