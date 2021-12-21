Mollie Kathleen Sperra – August 13, 1952 – December 17, 2021
A Celebration of Life for longtime Lamar resident, Mollie Sperra will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the Lamar High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Granada, Colorado.
Visitation for Mollie will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mollie was born on August 13, 1952 at Lamar, Colorado to Chester Stanley and Lola Irene (Bingham) Sperra and passed away at the Holly Nursing Care Center on December 17, 2021 at the age of 69.
She is preceded in death by her father and uncles Ed Sperra, LeRoy Sperra and Harvey E. Bingham.
Mollie is survived by her mother Lola Sperra of Lamar and her siblings; Marlin (Karen) Sperra of Wiley, Martha Wade, Nancy Barker all of Lamar and Cynthia Sperra of Colorado Springs, CO. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends also survive.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home.
