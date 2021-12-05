Lydia Rose Duran – September 7, 1952 – November 26, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Dec 05, 2021 | Comments 0
Memorial Mass for Lydia Duran will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Rosary/Scripture Service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery.
Lydia Rose Duran was born on September 7, 1952, in Las Animas, Colorado to Alfonso and Rosie (Villa) Delatorre. She passed away on November 26, 2021, at her home in La Junta, Colorado at the age of 69.
Lydia grew up in Las Animas and graduated from Las Animas High School in 1972. She then moved to Lamar to work for Aspen Ski Wear. In 2004 Lydia relocated to La Junta. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas.
Lydia is survived by her children, Savannah Duran of Denver, Colorado and Isaac Duran of Bristol, Colorado; grandchildren, Janessa Bermudez and Jewrel Bermudez; siblings, Delores, Mary, Cathy, James, and Albert; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Jerry and Conception.
