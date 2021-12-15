Lamar Utility Board Wraps up 2021
Russ Baldwin | Dec 15, 2021 | Comments 0
The Lamar Utility Board held its final meeting of 2021 this past Tuesday, December 14th with a regular agenda including payment of bills amounting to $151,193.38. The board’s purchase orders amounted to $669,316.82 of which $650,969.13 required official approval. That amount included the November estimate for sales of electricity to Arkansas River Power Authority of $638,948.10. A bid of $47,406 for stock inventory underground cable was approved as well. Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh noted the next bidder for the underground cable would take at least 52 weeks to provide the equipment to the plant and the third company indicated the delivery would be from 38-40 weeks out. “This is one of the material delay issues that’s being faced,” he noted to the board.
Resolution 21-12-02 was adopted to modify the annual Charter Appropriation Adjustment Tariff which is paid to the City of Lamar and is derived by dividing the budgeted amount for the CAA by kWh sales from the preceding energy sales from December 1st to November 30th. The amount is $1,750,395.
The new rate will become effective with the January 2022 billing and it will be $0.0162 per kWh for all rate classes. This incorporates Resolution 17-12-03 from the City of Lamar which pays the Utilities Board $350,000 each year from the city’s General Fund to reduce the rates paid by customer of Lamar Light and Power. The funding comes from an earlier law suit settlement over the Lamar Repowering Project which was settled in 2017 at which time the payments would be in effect for the next 26 years.
The December Systems Operating Report, presented by Superintendent Hourieh, noted that sales of electricity through November 2021 are down approximately 1.08% when compared to the same time frame in 2020. Residential sales were fractionally off at 0.33%, commercial/industrial sales were up 1.45% and irrigation sales were down approximately 23.32%.
When asked about line crew preparations in anticipation of the high wind warnings for southeast Colorado, Hourieh said, “The most we can do is make sure we have all available staff ready to go and make sure our vehicles are loaded with the equipment and supplies they’ll need.” He added that crews respond as soon as they learn of a power outage without waiting for the storm to die down before they move into the field.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Environment • Featured • Public Safety • Utilities
About the Author: