James Neal – April 15, 1964 – December 1, 2021
Funeral Services for Holly, CO resident, J.W. Neal will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado. Interment will follow at Fort Lyon National Cemetery in Las Animas, Colorado at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly.
James Walter Neal, known to most as J.W., was born on April 15, 1964, to Sharon K (Ray) and James Wesley Neal. He passed away on December 1, 2021, at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, CO at the age of 57.
James was the second of three children. James grew up in a Navy family, so his childhood was full of moving from base to base. Throughout all their moving, any time they could, they went back “home” where Sharon’s family was in Compton. Eventually James stayed in Oroville, CA with his grandma and grandpa Ray, who were like second parents to him. Here James graduated from Oroville High School and decided to choose the Army as his military service branch.
James left for his service to the Army in October of 1982. He served 5 years and 5 months, 4 of those years were served in Fischbach, Germany as an MP. Upon his discharge in March of 1988, James went to southeast Colorado, where his father’s family and parents were. Here he met Audra Adair, his niece, Amanda’s, babysitter. In 1990 they started dating, and James found not only the love of his life, but also his first daughter, Amber, whom he would later adopt, making his role as her father official. They married on April 12, 1992, in Holly, CO.
James and Audra settled down in Holly where they raised their four children: Amber, born in 1989, Kasey born in 1991, Travis born in 1994, and Bo born in 2004. Raising his family allowed James to follow a passion he had found as a young man with his father, being a mechanic. This became a lifelong career.
In January of 2007 James entered the service again, this time with the Army National Guard reserves. In 2009 he would play a part in the war on terror and serve a year of active duty in Iraq. His service with the reserves ended upon his retirement in February of 2021.
James is survived by his wife, Audra Neal of the family home; daughters, Amber Hunt of Lamar, CO and Kasey Neal of Granada, CO; sons, Travis Neal (Amy) of Hartman, CO and Bo Neal of the family home; brother, Steve Neal (Sharon) of Holly, CO; uncle, Bub Ray (Betty) of Oroville, CA; mother-in-law, Sharon Adair of Lamar, CO; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
James is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Pamela; grandmother, Fay Ray; and father-in-law, Donald Adair.
