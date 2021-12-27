Gene Wright – March 24, 1945 – December 25, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Dec 26, 2021 | Comments 0
A funeral service for Gene Wright will be held at 11:00 a.m, on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado. Interment will follow in Coolidge Cemetery.
Warren Eugene “Gene” Wright, age 76, of Holly, departed this life on December 25, 2021, at Hamilton County Hospital. He was born on March 24, 1945, in Syracuse, Kansas, to Warren Darle and Mary Frances Barlow Wright.
Gene joined the Army National Guard when he was a junior in high school and graduated from Coolidge High School in 1963. He continued in the National Guard, resigning as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1970. On April 17, 1965, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Sue Laird, at the First Assembly of God Church in Holly. To this union two children were born, Curtis and Nicole.
At an early age he accepted the Lord as his personal savior and served him faithfully his entire life. He held numerous positions in the church including, deacon, song leader, Sunday school teacher, and member of the worship team. He and Sue provided special music for singspirations, funerals, revivals, and many other special events.
He enjoyed playing the guitar, listening to gospel music, and attending bluegrass jams. He was a member of the Holly Handbell Choir, but his biggest joy and passion came from spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Mary Wright; his grandparents, George and Bertha Barlow and Clet and Ines Wright; his in-laws, Earl and Berma Laird; two brothers-in-law, Nick Nichelson and Terry Robinson; and several nephews.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Sue; a son and daughter-in-law, Curt (Angie) Wright; a daughter, Nicki (Jerry) Hubbard; a brother, Richard (Kathy) Wright; seven grandchildren, Rowdy (Kathy) Wright, Gary Lowe Jr., Randy (Alison) Wright, Michael (Shelby) Lowe, Juliet (Mark) Schmidt, Johnny Lowe, and Sydnie Lowe; five great-grandchildren; several bonus grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Earline (Gene) LeForce, Rose Robinson, Sandy Nichelson, and Judy (Terry) Whisenand; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Palliative Care Unit, Hamilton County Hospital, 700 North Huser, Syracuse, KS 67878.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: