Daniel L. Gittings – September 30, 1946 – November 3, 2021
DANIEL L. GITTINGS, born September 30, l946 in Lamar, passed away November 3, 2021 at age 75 in Sun City West, AZ.
Dan is survived by his wife, Pat (Gifford-Railey); son, Christopher (Megan), children Connor and Samaire; stepdaughter Dana Maciag (Ryan), children Jaydan, Hunter and Carson; brother, Mike Gittings (Lori); Zach Gittings (Crystal); Kaily Donovan (Kevin), children Braxton and Ryker; Vanessa Romero (Daniel), children Mason, Kinsley and Olivia; Kaj Gittings (Samaneh); sister-in-law Mary Kay Wray. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dan was preceded in death by his mother, Lorraine (Emick); father, Clarence Robert “Bob”; brother Pat Gittings; and sister, Laura Gittings.
Shortly after graduating from Lamar High School in 1964, Dan enlisted in the Navy and was stationed on Oahu for four years in a communications role. He then managed two different newspapers in Colorado and Oklahoma. Dan’s next career was in radio in Colorado, Montana and Oregon where he made his “mark” and was called to numerous leadership roles and as a public speaker. His love of the outdoors grew as he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping in Montana and nearby states. He also enjoyed his “Harley”, and he and Pat put on their leathers for many fun rides touring around Montana.
Per Dan’s request, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be at a later date.
A friend of Dan wrote that he was a true “Patriot”. He certainly will be missed.
