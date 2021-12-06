Chamber Parade of Lights-Winning Entries
Russ Baldwin | Dec 06, 2021 | Comments 0
Twenty entries took part in the annual Lamar Chamber of Commerce, Parade of Lights this past Friday, December 3rd. This year’s theme was “Christmas for Cowboys and Cowgirls”. Lamar Community College took first place and won $75 in Chamber Luv Bucks; second place went to Dark Knight Trucking with a prize of $50 in Luv Bucks and the Lamar Library entry garnered a third-place win for $25 in Luv Bucks.
Following the parade, the evening’s festivities moved into the Enchanted Forest on East Beech Street where Santa greeted area children in his workshop, listening to their Christmas wishes for the big day and enjoyed train rides through the lighted forest.
Santa will be back for a return engagement at the Enchanted Forest this Saturday, December 11th, from 11am to 2pm and goodie bags will be given out for the first 250 kids to attend.
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Entertainment • Events • Featured • Recreation • The Arts
About the Author: