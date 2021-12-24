Bent County Received funding from DoLA for Rural Economic Development Initiatives
Russ Baldwin | Dec 24, 2021 | Comments 0
Denver, CO – December 21, 2021 – The Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) through the Division of Local Government (DLG) recently awarded $5.6 million for 36 Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI) grants for a wide range of projects across the state. REDI received these funds as a result of the state stimulus recovery package enacted by Gov. Jared Polis and the General Assembly. The grants will play a key role in supporting rural local governments’ COVID economic recovery efforts. Once projects are completed, applicants anticipate creating more than 1,000 jobs across the state.
“The stimulus funds added to the Rural Economic Development Initiative are a great example of the Colorado governor, General Assembly, and local governments working together to provide critical stimulus opportunities to boost local economies as they recover and rebound from COVID impacts,” said DLG Director Chantal Unfug. “And DOLA is proud to support their efforts.”
Among those communities receiving funds are the Town of Hayden, Town of Wiggins, Southwest Colorado Council of Governments, Lincoln County, Gilpin County, and Bent County.
DOLA awarded Bent County $240,000 for a small business incubator to provide an industrial space for businesses with STEM requirements and personalized coaching on business plan sustainability.
Funding for REDI is designed to help rural communities comprehensively diversify their local economy and create a more resilient Colorado. REDI awards help achieve Governor Jared Polis’ Four Bold Goals for renewable energy, education, health, and economic development, while also meeting the needs vocalized by rural communities.
“It is more critical than ever to leverage funding toward a more resilient future throughout rural Colorado,” Unfug added.
For more information on REDI, visit https://cdola.colorado.gov/funding-programs/rural-economic-development-initiative.
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: