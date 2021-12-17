January 13th Deadline for Citizen of the Year Nominations
Russ Baldwin | Dec 17, 2021 | Comments 0
Thursday, January 13th, is the deadline for submitting a nomination form or letter for the ‘Citizen of the Year’ Award 2021, which will be presented during the Lamar Chamber of Commerce’s 100th annual banquet, at the Lamar Eagles Lodge on Friday, January 28th. They should be returned to the offices at 109A East Beech Street in Lamar by 3pm.
The criteria that the individual or in some cases, group, is selected for include: leadership, community involvement and cooperation and support regarding business or community projects. This includes their personal participation that has resulted in the betterment of the community. As a result of this involvement, nominees should have specific and noteworthy accomplishments. A biographical submission of the candidate is also requested. Please list the name of a contact if more information is needed and submit the nomination letter in a sealed envelope.
The banquet also provides an opportunity for the president to thank current and departing Chamber board members for their past contributions and recognizes incoming board members for 2022.
Reservations for the banquet dinner should be made ASAP. Contact the Lamar Chamber offices at 719-336-4379 for additional information on a single seating for corporate/business table.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Elections • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: