Russell R. Reed – September 12, 1957 – November 10, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
A Service of Celebration for Lamar resident, formerly of Wiley, Russell Reed will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Brian Lauritsen officiating. Interment will be held at Wiley Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM.
Russell was born September 12, 1957 at Lamar, Colorado to Robert Dale and Darla Rae (Courkamp) Reed and passed away on November 10, 2021 at Prowers Medical Center at the age of 64.
Russell is preceded in death by his sister Sherry Reed, maternal grandparents Clarence and Iris Courkamp and his paternal grandparents Robert and Lucille Reed
He is survived by his parents Robert and Darla Reed of Wiley, brothers; John (Sebrina) Reed of Wiley and Ronnie (Karma) Reed of Greeley, CO. Russell is also survived by numerous other relatives and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to South Eastern Developmental Services or to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home.
