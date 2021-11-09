James LeRoy Filbeck – July 26, 1951 – November 8, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Nov 09, 2021 | Comments 0
A graveside memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, James L. Filbeck affectionately known as Jim, will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the Riverside Cemetery with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating.
Per Jim’s request cremation will take place.
Jim was born on July 26, 1951 at Lamar, Colorado to Charles and Flora Mae (Wagner) Filbeck and passed away on November 8, 2021 at the Bent County Healthcare Center in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 70.
He is preceded by his parents and sister Mary Ann Filbeck-Moore.
Jim is survived by his brothers Don (Betty) Filbeck and Wayne (Nikki) Filbeck all of Lamar as well as numerous nieces and nephews to include Cindy and Justin Bennett and numerous grand-nieces and nephews to include Callie and Tanner Crist.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: