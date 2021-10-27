Stockings for Soldiers
Russ Baldwin | Oct 27, 2021 | Comments 0
Peacock Funeral Home is happy to announce the annual Stockings for Soldiers has started. You can stop by Peacock Funeral Home located at 209 South 4th Street from now until November 19, 2021 to pick up a stocking to fill with recommended items to be sent to soldiers overseas for the holiday season. Stockings will need to be returned no later than November 22, 2021 to allow time for the boxing and shipping of the stockings. We are also accepting addresses for soldiers stationed overseas for the holidays. You can call the office at 719-336-2234 or stop by to give us an address.
Please join us in spreading some Christmas love to those who cannot be with their loved ones this holiday season. We appreciate the continued support from our community and the surrounding communities to help make this a success year after year.
Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America is under way for 2021. You may stop by Peacock Funeral Home at 209 South 4th Street from now until November 19, 2021 to order a wreath to be placed on a loved one’s grave or to donate a wreath to be placed on a Veteran’s grave in a local cemetery for our annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony being held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10:00AM at Fairmount Cemetery.
