Ruby F. Leonard – June 7, 1949 – October 8, 2021
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Ruby F. Leonard will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating.
Per Ruby’s request cremation will take place.
Ruby was born on June 7, 1949 at Lamar, Colorado to Clyde R. and Ruth M. (Avery) Campbell and passed away on October 8, 2021 at the Prowers Medical Center at the age of 72.
She is preceded in death by her son, Noah Ray Leonard and parents Clyde and Ruth Campbell.
Ruby is survived by her husband, Pat Leonard of the family home in Lamar; son Jeff Leonard of Springfield, CO; daughter-in-law Angela Leonard of Ault, CO; grandchildren Amanda P. Archuleta, Dexter Ray Leonard and Jaylene Kay Leonard and great-grandchildren Aiden, Emery, Kyrian and Kaileb. She is also survived by her siblings, Patricia Brian, Kay Slough, Grace Hoselton, Rosella (Niles) Voigt, Allen (Janie) Campbell, Jim (Barbara) Campbell, Bob (Angela) Campbell and Dale Campbell as well as numerous nieces, nephew, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Christian Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
