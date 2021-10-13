Roberta “Bobby” Lee Wilson – December 23, 1933 – October 10, 2021
A celebration of life memorial service for former Lamar resident currently of Colorado Springs, Colorado Roberta Lee Wilson, affectionately known to her family and friends as Bobby, will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Per Roberta’s wishes cremation will take place.
Roberta was born on December 23, 1933 in Lamar, Colorado to Albert and Dorothy (Young) Petrie and passed away on October 10, 2021 at the Life Care Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 87.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Dorothy Petrie, siblings Shirley Felter, Roger Petrie and Billy Petrie and great-grandsons Leland Josiah Lubbers and Tommy Lewis.
Roberta is survived by her children Dotty White, Kristine (Paul) Jimenez, Kirk Lubbers, Jack (Becky) Lubbers, Bruce (Sherri) Kennedy, Brian (Helen) Kennedy and Andrew (Samantha) Wilson; twenty-one grandchildren; forty-nine great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Audrey Pribble and Tommy (Norma) Petrie as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Roberta Lee Wilson Memorial Fund either direct at the Community State Bank in Lamar, Colorado or through the Peacock Funeral Home.
