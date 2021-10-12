Patricia Gillespie – September 18, 1933 – October 6, 2021
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Patricia Anne Gillespie, affectionately known to her family and friends as Pat, will be held at 10:30AM on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Lamar First Presbyterian Church. The celebration will continue with one of Pat’s favorite church gatherings: a potluck! All are welcome to attend.
Per Pat’s request cremation will take place.
Patricia Anne “Pat” Gillespie was born on September 18, 1933 in Oneonta, New York to Elton F.S. and Marjory (Chapell) Shaver and passed away peacefully at her home in Lamar, Colorado on October 6, 2021 at the age of 88.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Carol Sue Higgins and her dearly loved and loving husband Duane Edward Gillespie.
Pat is survived by her sons Rory (Karen) Gillespie and Keith (Marcia) Gillespie, as well as by her grandchildren Nathaniel (Katharina) Gillespie, Hilah Gillespie, Jonathan (Amanda) Gillespie and Evan Gillespie and great-grandsons Joshua and Zachary Gillespie.
