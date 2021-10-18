Michael Madrid – August 31, 1965 – October 12, 2021
Michael Wilfred Madrid was born on August 31, 1965 in Las Animas, Colorado to Telesfor and Lucille (Vigil) Madrid. He passed away at his home in Las Animas on October 12, 2021 at the age of 56.
Michael is survived by his son David Martinez and grandsons, David, Dominic and Romeo; his siblings, Gilbert (Gloria) Madrid, Lori Driscoll, Tony (Cora) Madrid, Ernie (Georgia) Madrid, Jane (Larry) Vigil, Rosie Ortega, Willie Madrid, Robert (Annette) Madrid, Geraldine (Allen) Montoya, Janice Cline, Kathy (Tom) Cordova, Mary (Steve) Duff, Telesfor Jr. (Debi) Madrid, and Cindy (John) Baca; as well as many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Chanel; brothers, Eddie and Louie; and sisters, Mela and Maryann.
There will be a celebration of life for Michael Madrid on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the American Legion, 5421 E 71st Ave, Commerce City, CO 80022 from 11 am to 4 pm. All friends and family are welcome.
He will be buried at the Las Animas Cemetery with his parents at a later date.
Per Michael’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
