Matthew Lee Tyler – September 21, 1975 – October 10, 2021
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado, with Deacon Allan Medina officiating. Inurnment will follow at Bent/Las Animas Cemetery.
Matthew Lee Tyler, Sr., 46, of Las Vegas, NV passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 in Henderson, NV
Matthew was born in Albuquerque, NM to Robert Tyler and Stella Martinez on September 21, 1975.
Matthew is preceded in death by his mother, Stella Martinez; brothers, Ted and Samuel Tyler; aunt, Ruby “Ditty” Valdez; niece, Brandi Martinez; and father & mother-in-law, Martin and Maria Sauceda.
Matthew is survived by his father, Robert Tyler; wife, Georgette Tyler; children, Janea and Matthew Tyler, Jr.; godchildren, Sterling Tyler, Deyon Sutherland, Aubree and Aveah Arellano; and siblings, Brenda Martinez, Curtis (Cruzer) Tyler, Travis Tyler, Eric Martinez, Robby (Joni) Tyler, Bryan Martinez, Amanda (Wallace) Lathrop, Victoria Tyler, Ruby Tyler, and Sterling Tyler.
Funeral arrangements and services will be provided by Horber Funeral Chapel. To leave online condolences please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
