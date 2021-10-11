Mary Anna Dieterle – December 1, 1925 – October 6, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Oct 10, 2021 | Comments 0
A private family graveside memorial service for longtime Wiley, Colorado resident Mary Anna Dieterle will be held at Fairmount Cemetery with Pastor Travis Walker officiating.
Mary was born on December 1, 1925 at Brandon, Colorado to Joseph and Helena Sinka and passed away on October 6, 2021 at the Prowers Medical Center at the age of 95.
She is preceded in death by her husband George Dieterle, Jr., her parents Joe and Helena Sinka and siblings Bertha Beaman, Ida Mayhew, Joe Sinka, Algert Sinka and Irene Barker.
Mary is survived by her daughters Pat Dieterle Johnson of Wiley, CO and Paula Dieterle of Lamar, CO; grandchildren Eric Johnson of Denver, CO, Braden (Nikki) Weber of Wiley, CO, Britaney (Jonathan) Suarez of Lamar,CO and Bryson (Tara) Weber of Greeley, CO; great-grandchildren Scarlett Suarez, George Suarez, Miliscentt Suarez, Brinnley Weber and Ellie Weber and her sister Tillie Lucas of Nebraska. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wiley Volunteer Fire Department, Wiley United Methodist Church and/or Lamar Elk’s Club either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: