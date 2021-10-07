John A. Ogden – January 30, 1960- October 4, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Oct 07, 2021
John A. Ogden
A celebration of life memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, John A. Ogden will be held at 2:00PM on Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Lamar First Baptist Church with Pastor Darren Stroh officiating. Per John’s request cremation will take place. John was born on January 30, 1960 at Lamar, Colorado to Dewey P. and Lucile P. (Doney) Ogden and passed away on October 4, 2021 at the Prowers Medical Center at the age of 61.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
John is survived by his significant other Donna Lacy of the family home in Lamar; sons Price Ogden and Ty Ogden; brother Fred (Michele) Ogden; nephews Chaz Ogden and Fritz Ogden as well as numerous other family and many friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of choice either direct or in care of the funeral home office. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
