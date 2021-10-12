Helen Mary Martinez – November 15, 1954 – October 11, 2021
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Helen Mary Martinez will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Per Helen’s wishes cremation will take place.
Helen was born on November 15, 1954 at Rocky Ford, Colorado to Arthur E. and Frances (Crespin) Maestas and passed away on October 11, 2021 at the Prowers Medical Center in Lamar at the age of 66.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Frances Maestas; brother Jimmy Maestas and niece Jodi Maestas.
Helen is survived by her husband, Johnny Martinez of the family home in Lamar, children Tracy (Guillermo) Martinez of Colorado Springs, CO, Jacqueline Martinez and Krissey Martinez both of Lamar and six grandchildren Anique Abitia, Marcus Martinez, Derek Armijo, Eliana Armijo, Annelise Armijo and Damien Martinez. She is also survived by her siblings Mike Maestas of Lamar, CO, Arthur E. (Theresa) Maestas II of Spearman, TX, Patricia (Larry) Hernandez of Colorado Springs, CO, Steve Maestas of Lamar, CO, Rita (Joey) Borjon of Pueblo, CO, Kenneth Maestas and Anthony (Connie) Maestas both of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
