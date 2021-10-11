Groundbreaking for Cobblestone Motel
Russ Baldwin | Oct 11, 2021 | Comments 0
The local owners/investors of the Lamar Colorado “Cobblestone Hotel & Suites” located at 1215 N. Main St., Lamar, Colorado held a ceremonial ground breaking for this much awaited addition to Lamar at the site on Wednesday, October 6th.
The event was attended by members of the Prowers County Commissioners, Lamar City Council, Prowers Economic Prosperity and Cobblestone representatives.
The Cobblestone Hotel property, when completed, will offer a mix of King bed suites, double Queen bed suites, and eight 2-room extended stay suites. All rooms will have a microwave, mini-frig., 40″-42″ flat screen TV, and have free WIFI throughout the hotel. This hotel will feature a guest business center, a wine and beer lounge, a fireplace in the lobby, and an indoor pool.
Lamar is joining the Cobblestone Hotel portfolio with sister hotels in Holyoke, Wray, Kersey, Eaton, Eads, currently under construction in Yuma, and will also begin construction very soon in Springfield Colorado.
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Economy • Employment • Events • Featured • Media Release • Tourism • Transportation
About the Author: