David Marsh – September 24, 1959 – October 5, 2021
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, David Marsh will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Peacock Funeral Home (209 S. 24th Street) in Lamar, Colorado at 11:00AM. A public memorial service will follow at the Elks Lodge (28157 US HWY 287) in Lamar, CO.
**Online services will be provided for those who are unable to join in person.**
Inurnment will occur at a later date at Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
David (Dave) Breedlove Marsh was born in Tulsa, OK on September 24, 1959 to Don and Willamae (Mae) Marsh. He departed this life October 5, 2021 at the age of 62 in Colorado Springs, CO at Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.
Growing up the son of a share crop farmer, Dave and his family moved several times. He attended multiple schools up and down the valley before settling in Coolidge, KS. Dave enjoyed farming with his family during his time at home. Dave graduated from Syracuse High School in 1978 and went on to further his education in Topeka, KS.
After returning to Syracuse, Dave began his employment with the Kansas Department of Transportation. He worked there for 38 years before retiring as a Highway Maintenance Supervisor in 2017.
In 1980 Dave married Marlene (Entz) Ashmore and had two daughters; Megan (Nixon) Marsh (Justin Seirer) of Russell, KS and Linsey (Jamie) Marsh-Moore of Omaha, NE. He and Marlene separated in 1993. Dave later met Micky Mauch and remarried, settling in Lamar CO, in 1997. With Dave’s second marriage he gained a stepdaughter, Ashley (Matthew) Baca of Milliken, CO.
Dave is survived by his four siblings, Cheryl (James) Miller of Russell, KS, Jeannie (Ray) Beason of Red Vail, CO, Don (Loretta) Marsh of Wiley, CO and Darryl Marsh (Cindy Rich) of Las Animas, CO, his grandchildren, Rylee and Kordyn Nixon of Council Bluffs, IA, Allison and Tyler Baca of Milliken, CO, his mother-in-law, Joanna Boydstun, his brother and sister-in-law Mike (Melody) Boydstun of Canyon City, CO, and numerous aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Willamae (Mae) Marsh, sister Fyetta (Skeeter) Cline, father-in-law Bob Boydstun, nephews Seth Marsh, Shane Boydstun, and grandson Brayson Nixon.
Dave was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing, and attending numerous rendezvous over the years. Above all, he loved time spent with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for Dave may be sent to: Hunt of a Lifetime, Pheasants Forever, Wild Turkey Federation, or the National Rifle Association.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
