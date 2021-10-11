City of Lamar Selects New City Administrator
Russ Baldwin | Oct 10, 2021 | Comments 0
After an extensive search, the City of Lamar Mayor and City Council have announced that Robert Evans will be the City’s new Administrator. Robert currently serves as City Manager in Willis, Texas, a position he has held since 2019. Mayor Kirk Crespin and the members of the Lamar City
Council hosted the final candidates for interviews, staff tours, and a public meet and greet on September 28th before the Council made their final decision by October 4, 2021.
The City of Lamar is very excited to see the participation and involvement of our community in this very important process. Mayor, Kirk Crespin and the City Council feel that Mr. Evans will be a great fit for our community. The City of Lamar is looking forward to a great future for Lamar with the new City Administrator.
Kirk Crespin said, “I’ve had an opportunity to speak with him extensively, one on one. I really love the energy and the excitement that he has. We think he will be a great asset to our team and our community.”
Mr. Evans, who has more than 6 years of city management experience, began his career in Comache, Texas in 2015. Mr. Evans also served in the US Army from 1999 to 2012, where prior to retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel, he served in a variety of positions. He holds Master’s degrees in Public Administration and Business Administration from Tarleton State University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the United States Military Academy.
According to Robert, “I am very excited about being part of the team in Lamar, I love the energy and can’t wait to get started.”
Robert will begin his new position on November 1, 2021. Please join us in welcoming Robert Evans, the new City Administrator for the City of Lamar.
