Cases Continue to Climb: PCPHE COVID-19 Update – October 20, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Oct 20, 2021 | Comments 0
CURRENT OUTBREAKS: There are current active outbreaks in Prowers County! See https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid19-outbreak-data. It is updated on Wednesdays. PCPHE will announce any outbreaks that put the public at risk.
The seven-day average Test Positivity rate has climbed to 11.36% in the past week (goal is <5%). This is up from 6.01%from last week, ending October 13th. There have been 55 new cases in the past seven days of which, seven persons had been vaccinated and 95 new cases in the past fourteen days of which, sixteen persons were vaccinated.
The cumulative number of cases for Prowers County is 1,609 up from 1,553 the week before. The number of hospitalizations is now at 116, up three from last week and deaths are at 30, up two in people who tested positive for COVID-19.
- PCPHE is NOT texting people to get vaccinated. We are investigating the source of these texts. Disregard these texts if you receive them. We are absolutely giving vaccines to those who want them but will never send texts.
- As of 10/12/2021, 49.4% of eligible Prowers County residents have gotten at least 1 dose of vaccine, up from 49.1% last week.
- We anticipate vaccine being available for 5–11-year-olds as well as boosters for Moderna and J&J in early November.
- FREE community testing for all is available at High Plains Community Health Center Monday through Friday at 11:00AM. If you think you may have COVID-19, have been exposed or require testing for any reason, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911. The state is renewing its contracts to continue this availability at least through February 2022.
- FREE testing is also provided by the state at Lamar Community College on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Noon to 5:00PM. Although not required, preregistration is encouraged. For more information see: AffinityeCareColorado.com
If you have any questions, call 719-336-8721.
Filed Under: County • COVID-19 • Environment • Featured • Health • Hot Topics • Media Release • Public Safety
About the Author: