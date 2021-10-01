Boots, Bling & Blessings returns to Lamar Community College on Oct. 16
Russ Baldwin | Oct 01, 2021 | Comments 0
(LAMAR, Colo.) — The Lamar Community College (LCC) Foundation is hosting its fourth annual Boots, Bling & Blessings on October 16 at the LCC Equine Complex from 6-9 p.m.
Presented by Secom and the Southeast Colorado Power Association, the event will feature food, fun and fellowship to help raise money for the LCC Foundation. The 501(c)3 accepts donations on behalf of LCC to help fund scholarships, capital construction projects, program development and other initiatives critical to the college. Tickets are $40 for an individual and $75 for a couple and can be purchased at the link below.
Anne-Marie Crampton, the executive director of the LCC Foundation, said this year’s Boots, Bling & Blessings will celebrate the accomplishments of the college and its students over the last year, and recognize the exceptional effort made by students, faculty and staff in challenging times.
“Boots, Bling & Blessings celebrates our recent successes and where we’re headed,” said Crampton. “Without our generous donors and sponsors, the LCC Foundation wouldn’t be able to assist our students and the college to reach for their goals and thrive.”
The Foundation is celebrating nearly 50 years of supporting LCC students and the college. Any organizations or individuals that would like to sponsor the event are invited to contact Crampton at anne-marie.crampton@lamarcc.
edu.
Purchase your tickets here now: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/
boots-bling-blessings-tickets- 168648005725
