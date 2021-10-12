Birth Announcements: Horn -/- Fernandez
Russ Baldwin | Oct 12, 2021 | Comments 0
Travis and Natalie Horn of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Micah Otis Horn at 12:39pm at Prowers Medical Center on Monday, October 4, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending. Micah weighed eight pounds and four ounces and was 20 ½ inches in length at birth. Siblings: Titus and Jude.
Angelica Magallanes and Armando Fernandez of Holly, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Annalise Yareli Fernandez at 10:30am at Prowers Medical Center on September 28, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending. Annalise weighed seven pounds and eight ounces and was 20 inches in length at birth. Siblings: Uriel Estrada. Grandparents: Nancy and Jose Magallanes and Armando and Nancy Fernandez.
Filed Under: Births
